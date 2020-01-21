Surfing and SUP Show Strong Regional Development in Asia and Oceania Ahead of Olympic Debut

As Surfing prepares for its historic debut in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the positive, reverberating effects of the sport’s inclusion have been felt around the world, particularly in Asia and Oceania.

Both continents showed marked development and growth of Surfing, seen by the successes of a string of continental and region Championships at the end of 2019: the Southeast Asian Games, the Oceania Cup, and the Asian Surfing Championships.

Surfing’s debut in the South East Asian Games marked another landmark moment for the sport’s inclusion in Olympic Movement multisport events.

Six countries, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, competed November 30 – December 8, 2019 in San Juan, Philippines.

Athletes contested four Gold Medals in Men’s and Women’s Shortboard and Longboard, with the local Filipinos taking first in three of the four podiums.

Myanmar’s participation in the event comes just months after inclusion as the ISA’s 108th Member Nation, a historic moment as the first time surfers from Myanmar have represented their nation in an international event.

The Oceania Cup was held in Samoa November 23-30, 2019, featuring six nations across the South Pacific.

In the eleventh edition of the event, Team Zealand emerged victorious, celebrating the rich history and spirit of surfing in the region.

With the Pacific Games to be held in Solomon Islands in 2023, the Oceania Cup could serve as a runway to inclusion in the event.

The inaugural Asian Surfing Championships were a landmark moment for the sport in Asia. Taking place November 17-23 in Shantou, China, the event featured the participation of ten nations: Afghanistan, China, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Maldives, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

The Championship included the disciplines of Shortboard, Longboard, and StandUp Paddle (SUP), a particularly important development in the ISA’s drive to develop SUP around the globe. Notably, Iran’s Faezeh Bishehkolaei took first place in the Women’s 500m Inflatable SUP Race, a breakthrough performance for Iran and the sport as a whole.

2018 ISA World Junior Surfing Champion Keanu Kamiyama from Japan was a standout performer, earning Gold Medals in the Men’s Open and U-20 Shortboard Divisions.

China’s Huang Wei also put the rapidly developing talent of Chinese Surfing on display, earning first place in the Men’s Longboard Division.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said:

“The effects of Surfing’s Olympic debut are resounding, and already seen in the developing surfing regions of the world. We are particularly focused and interested in bringing the joy of Surfing to non-traditional surfing nations, so it’s rewarding to see that our efforts have proven successful in countries such as Iran, Myanmar, China, and Samoa, to name a few.

“While Olympic Surfing will only feature 40 of the world’s best surfers, the dream is alive within the millions of youth that practice our sport, and it’s only getting bigger as we approach Tokyo 2020.”