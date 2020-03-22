ISA Postpones Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games

In light of the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic, and in the interest of the safety of athletes, fans, staff, officials and the local community, the ISA has decided in agreement with the government of El Salvador to postpone the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games (WSG) to June 6 – 14.

These new provisional dates are in agreement with the World Surf League (WSL) and align with their decision on March 16 to suspend their season until the end of May.

The ISA has noted the decision of the IOC Executive Board to step up scenario-planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The ISA will continue to work in close consultation with the IOC in the ensuing days and weeks concerning potential changes to the qualification process, and any eventual contingency plans, in particular related to the role of the WSG in Olympic qualification.

The ISA continues to be guided by information provided by public health experts and authorities as to the staging of the event. The safety of the athletes and teams, and everyone involved with the WSG, remains the ISA’s highest priority.

Together with its partners in El Salvador, the ISA will continue to follow on a daily basis the developments of the Coronavirus outbreak globally and in El Salvador and will reassess the status of the event again on April 20th 2020.

The ISA President said, “We fully understand and sympathize with the concerns of the surfers from around the world, as we all deal and help with the global efforts to contain this virus. These are very difficult, uncertain times for everyone, which is why we must be more united than ever in our love for the ocean and belief in the future. We are committed to taking a responsible approach, and to getting back into the water as soon as safely possible.”